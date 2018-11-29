SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The parents of a Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas are suing the parents of the accused gunman.

Sabika Sheikh was among the eight students and two teachers who were killed in May when a classmate stormed into the Galveston County school and opened fire. Thirteen others, including a school resource officer, were injured.

The lawsuit was filed just days before Sheikh would have turned 18.

The lawsuit states the gunman’s parents knew their son, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was in emotional distress and that they failed to properly store their weapons.

Sheikh’s parents say as unfortunate as it is, they wanted to join the lawsuit, which had already been filed by two other families as a gift to her.

The suspect is still being held in jail where he is awaiting trial.