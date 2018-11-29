Michael Powell, Austin Dunlap and Bobby Wilson are armed and very dangerous. (photos courtesy: Blue Mound Police Dept.)

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Blue Mound Police Department is searching for three men wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Police said the men, Michael Powell, Austin Dunlap and Bobby Wilson are armed and very dangerous.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the Blue Mound Police Department at (817) 232-0661 or call Crimestoppers at (817)469-tips.

Police said do not approach or try to apprehend any of the men.