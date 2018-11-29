Filed Under:Clouds, DFW News, Rain, Skies, Sun, tornado, Weather
Lightning strikes in Haltom City in this image uploaded to our web site by a user in that city.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A strong storm system is expected to bring hail, heavy rain and possibly tornadoes to parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service says the storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and could impact northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma and most of Arkansas.

Golf ball sized hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rains creating a risk of flash flooding are the primary risks, but the weather service says isolated tornadoes are also possible throughout the region.

The weather service says the severe weather is expected to end on Saturday.

 

