COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas prices in 2018 as of late, according to AAA. They may seem like a sigh of relief as a lot of Texans get back into the groove of the workflow coming off a busy holiday weekend.

The statewide average in Texas is now $2.19 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is nine cents less than last week and eight cents less than the average at this time last year.

AAA says Americans are headed towards some of the cheapest gas prices of 2018. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.51.

“Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2018, as the statewide average has dipped below the previous recorded low set back in January of this year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.