DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer who has served the department since 2009 turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material.

The offense is a “Revenge Porn” law that restricts what you can do with photographs and videos depicting nudity or sexual conduct.

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Alexander Cleland is currently assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division. He is on Administrative Leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

 

 

 

 

