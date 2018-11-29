WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting tomorrow, November 30, the Wylie Police Department is allowing citizens to have packages delivered to and picked up at the police department.

This is in an effort to keep people from having their holiday gift package orders from being stolen right off their porches by opportunistic thieves.

Citizens who would normally have packages delivered to their homes may opt to have the packages delivered to the Wylie Police Department.

A representative of the police department will be on hand to accept packages and secure them until residents are able to pick up items.

Below are some of the main highlights of the programs:

– Service will run from November 30th through December 23rd

– Residents are able to pick up packages during normal business hours, Mon-Fri (8am-5pm)

– Additionally Mon, Wed, Fri (5pm-8pm) and Sat (9am-12pm)

– Please limit packages up to 50 lbs.

– To have packages shipped, residents should use the following shipping information:

[Resident’s Name]

Wylie Police Department

2000 N. Hwy 78

Wylie, Tx 75098

– Once order is placed, residents should email Officer Arroyo at nuria.arroyo@wylietexas.gov advising her of the shipment so police can notify resident upon the arrival of package.

– Upon receipt of package, a police representative will log in the package.

– To pick up packages, residents must provide government issued identification and proof of order/shipment receipt. If package is address to a child, parents must provide proof of guardianship or child identification. No exceptions!

– The Wylie Police Department is not responsible for any damaged packages delivered to the department.

– There is no charge for this service and it is available to Wylie residents only.