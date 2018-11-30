(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s going to be a busy weekend for construction in North Texas this weekend. CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer shows you the four major closures to avoid throughout DFW.

1.) West Fort Worth: I-30 CLOSED at Chapel Creek due to bridge work from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 p.m.

2.) Dallas: I-35E CLOSED at Illinois Ave. Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m. for bridge work

3.) Irving: 114 East CLOSED at Spur 482 from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m. for bridge work

4.) Dallas: I-30 CLOSED at St. Francis from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m. to place pedestrian bridge