LATESTFormer Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Indicted For Murder Of Botham Jean
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alfredo Castro, Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Escapee, escapee arrested, Parkland Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Alfredo Castro is now in custody at the Dallas County Jail facing a new charge of Escape (3rd degree Felony) in addition to his Theft charge.

ascape Dallas County Escapee Back In Custody 1 Day Later

Alfredo Castro escaped from Dallas County Jail custody at Parkland Hospital

The sheriff’s department said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Castro, 28, escaped from the Detention Service Officer guarding him at Parkland Hospital.

He had been last seen in street clothes walking down Harry Hines Blvd. wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was first arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.

Due to medical issues, Castro had to be taken to the hospital. Castro was remote booked in from Parkland.

Castro’s previous charges include several previous theft charges (4) and a Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

Castro’s history of charges does not include any violent offenses in Dallas County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s