DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Alfredo Castro is now in custody at the Dallas County Jail facing a new charge of Escape (3rd degree Felony) in addition to his Theft charge.

The sheriff’s department said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Castro, 28, escaped from the Detention Service Officer guarding him at Parkland Hospital.

He had been last seen in street clothes walking down Harry Hines Blvd. wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was first arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.

Due to medical issues, Castro had to be taken to the hospital. Castro was remote booked in from Parkland.

Castro’s previous charges include several previous theft charges (4) and a Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

Castro’s history of charges does not include any violent offenses in Dallas County.