DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD confirmed a gun was found in a classroom at Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence Middle School on Friday.

According to a letter to parents from the principal, Dr. Chris Barksdale, a student reported seeing the weapon to school staff and school leaders took “immediate action to safely remove the firearm.”

No one was hurt.

The school reported the incident to Dallas ISD Police and the students involved were disciplined.

No other details were released.

The principal went on to say in the letter, “We also need your help to further ensure our students remain safe at all times. If you have weapons in your home, we urge you to make sure they are kept locked away in a safe location out of your children’s reach. Also I encourage you to talk to your children about gun safety and to conduct daily backpack checks before your child leaves home.”