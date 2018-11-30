Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(CBS SPORTS) – The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to cut ties with running back Kareem Hunt. The decision by the team came just hours after the release of a shocking video from TMZ video that showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation that took place in February.

According to the Chiefs, they decided to release Hunt because he wasn’t honest with the team while being interviewed about the incident shortly after it happened.

