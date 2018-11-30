LAS COLINAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKesson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor, will relocate its corporate headquarters from San Francisco to Las Colinas, Texas effective April 1, 2019, the company and Gov. Abbott’s office announced Friday.

This relocation expands McKesson’s already strong presence in the DFW area, where they opened a campus in Irving in April of 2017.

“I’m delighted McKesson, a Fortune 6 company, is making Texas the home of its new global headquarters,” said Governor Abbott. “The company has a long record of success in our state. McKesson’s expansion is an example of the kind of high-quality companies and jobs Texas has attracted as a result of our focus on economic growth, and I am proud to welcome them to the Lone Star State.”

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Texas and make Las Colinas our official global headquarters,” said John H. Hammergren, chairman and chief executive officer, McKesson Corporation. “Governor Abbott and the Irving/Las Colinas community have provided tremendous support since we opened our Las Colinas campus last April. Making this move will improve efficiency, collaboration and cost-competitiveness, while providing an exceptional work environment for our employees.”

McKesson’s Las Colinas campus is already a key hub for the company.

Employees at the North Texas location perform vital functions for the company in areas such as operations, information technology, finance and accounting, marketing and sales, administration and support, purchasing, and project management, according to a McKesson news release Friday.

“We are proud that McKesson has decided to make Irving/Las Colinas its official, corporate home,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “Irving is an amazing city with talented, hard-working people and wonderful amenities. We’re delighted to have yet another Fortune 500 company make Irving their global headquarters.”