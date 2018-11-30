Comments
The Honorable George H. W. Bush
George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.
(Photo by David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images)
STATEMENT BY THE OFFICE OF GEORGE H. W. BUSH
June 12, 1924 – November 30, 2018
Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.