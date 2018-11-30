STATEMENT BY THE OFFICE OF GEORGE H. W. BUSH

The Honorable George H. W. Bush

June 12, 1924 – November 30, 2018

George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.



Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.