(CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush has passed away at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath announced the passing of the 41st president on Twitter on Friday at 10:10 p.m.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

President George W. Bush released a statement on his father’s death.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion for those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” the 43rd president said.

World events shaped Bush’s presidency. The Soviet Union collapsed and the Berlin Wall came down. He led a worldwide coalition and war against Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Yet despite the overwhelming victory and what many consider the highest presidential approval rating ever — 89 percent — it still couldn’t guarantee him re-election.

In 1992, he lost to then Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton.

“I’m very grateful to all of you. It’s been a wonderful four years. Nobody can take that away from any of us,” said Bush after hos loss. “It’s been good and strong, and I think we’ve really contributed, and maybe history will record it that way.”

Before he was president, Mr. Bush served as vice-president under President Reagan for eight years. In 1984, the duo accepted the Republican nomination during their convention at the Hotel Anatole in Dallas.

Bush, a World War II naval aviator and Texas oil industry executive, began his political career in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1967.

But before, during and even after politics, much of Mr. Bush’s life was dedicated to public service.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Bush decided to join the US. Navy after graduating from Phillips Academy in 1942, just three days before his 19th birthday, making him the youngest naval aviator to that date.

Bush was accepted to Yale University prior to his enlistment in the military and took up the offer after his discharge and marriage Barbara Pierce on January 6, 1945, only weeks after his return from the Pacific. The couple moved to Texas in 1948. They settled in Midland where they started their family.

Their oldest son, George W. was later elected Governor of Texas and went on to become the 43rd President of the United States.

President H.W. Bush ended his political career where he began — in the Lone Star State. He opened his presidential library at Texas A&M. “More important to me is how these records will serve to educate future generations of Americans its government faced,” he said at the opening.

President Bush also had a lighter side. After losing re-election, he welcomed comedian Dana Carvey to the White House. Carvey’s imitation of Bush was a popular. His imitation of the former president was a popular skit on Saturday night live and Mr. Bush didn’t seem to mind a bit.

Mr. Bush loved skydiving — even did so for his 90th birthday. Additionally, after George W. was elected president, Mr. Bush loved their new nicknames “Bush 41 and 43.”

“He taught me how to be a President, and before that a man. 41, I’m so glad you’re here,” said George W. at the opening of his Presidential Center at SMU in April 2013.

Bush Senior was also known for his “thousand points of light” — a call for volunteerism.

President Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor

His wife Barbara died earlier this year in April at the age of 92.