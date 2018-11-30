ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre publicly announced his retirement from baseball after 21 seasons in the MLB on Friday.

Beltre announced his retirement on Nov. 20 but held a press conference Friday to make it official.

He finishes his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and 1,707 RBIs. He is 16th on the all-time hits list and 30th in home runs.

Beltre signed with the Rangers in 2011 and became a fan favorite through his eight years with the team.

The third baseman started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and also played for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

In a farewell letter to the Rangers and the fans, he said his eight years in Texas were the best of his career.