  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adrian Beltre, Baseball, MLB, retirement, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre publicly announced his retirement from baseball after 21 seasons in the MLB on Friday.

Beltre announced his retirement on Nov. 20 but held a press conference Friday to make it official.

screen shot 2018 11 30 at 11 31 34 am Rangers Adrian Beltre Officially Retires After 21 Seasons

Adrian Beltre at his retirement press conference. (CBS11)

He finishes his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and 1,707 RBIs. He is 16th on the all-time hits list and 30th in home runs.

Beltre signed with the Rangers in 2011 and became a fan favorite through his eight years with the team.

The third baseman started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and also played for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

In a farewell letter to the Rangers and the fans, he said his eight years in Texas were the best of his career.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s