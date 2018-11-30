ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rowlett police patrol sergeant passed away Friday due to unspecified health related issues.

Sergeant Rick Caillet died in in the hospital after serving the Rowlett community 26 years.

He joined the Rowlett Police Department December 1992 and was promoted to Corporal in 2003. The following year he was promoted to Sergeant.

The department said he will be missed by fellow officers and by the entire city.

The funeral will be at Rest Haven Funeral Home on 3701 Rowlett Rd.

Final arrangements are not yet determined.