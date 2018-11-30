Mistreated piglet found by the SPCA of Texas in Canton.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas and the owners of 98 allegedly cruelly treated animals reached an agreement Friday in a civil custody hearing.

The animals were taken from their owners in Canton last week, according to SPCA of Texas.

The SPCA and a judge waived restitution with the agreement that the owners surrender their rights to the animals living on the property.

A number of horses, donkey, chickens, goats, turkeys, dogs, cats and pigs were taken in for rehabilitative care and individual animal treatment. They will continue to be treated so that they can be placed for adoption.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA found 94 animals in bad conditions; Four them were found dead. Since then four piglets have been born.

According to the SPCA the pigs, chickens and turkeys were found confined to separate pens with hardly any food or water. Similarly, the horses were confined to pens and small pastures.

The dogs and cat were found inside the residence which was filled with debris, urine and feces.

The animals appeared to be underweight, suffering from eye discharge, nasal discharge, cracked hooves and long nails.