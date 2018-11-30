DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to three sexual assaults within the last few months.

The teenager’s identity was not released because he is a juvenile, according to police.

The department released a sketch of the suspect after two similar assaults happened a week apart in Far North Dallas in September. The suspect was also wanted in connection to two other sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana earlier in the year.

In the Dallas cases, police say the suspect forced his way into apartments and sexually assaulted the residents.

The most recent incident happened on October 30 where, police say, the suspect sexually assaulted a resident at the Wildflower Apartments in northeast Dallas.

Police will also investigate if there is any connection between the teenager and the murder of a 23-year-old woman at an apartment complex near the Galleria on Tuesday.