  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, Juvenile, Louisiana, sexual assault, Teenage Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to three sexual assaults within the last few months.

The teenager’s identity was not released because he is a juvenile, according to police.

dallas2 15 Year Old Arrested In String Of Dallas Sexual Assaults

Sketch of the suspect in a string of sexual assaults in Dallas. (Dallas PD)

The department released a sketch of the suspect after two similar assaults happened a week apart in Far North Dallas in September. The suspect was also wanted in connection to two other sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana earlier in the year.

In the Dallas cases, police say the suspect forced his way into apartments and sexually assaulted the residents.

The most recent incident happened on October 30 where, police say, the suspect sexually assaulted a resident at the Wildflower Apartments in northeast Dallas.

Police will also investigate if there is any connection between the teenager and the murder of a 23-year-old woman at an apartment complex near the Galleria on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s