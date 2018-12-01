DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students of a North Texas music studio received a Daily Point of Light Award, an award created by former President George H.W. Bush, Saturday for their volunteer work with seniors in assisted care facilities.

Bush founded Points of Light, a nonprofit organization that inspires people to take action around the world.

Our founder President @GeorgeHWBush was a kind, compassionate and humble man; a leader who believed in service for the betterment of society. We join millions across the country and around the world in celebrating his life and legacy: https://t.co/EDGHL5nOu3 #Bush41 #Bush41Legacy pic.twitter.com/rFySZFEf5F — Points of Light (@PointsofLight) December 1, 2018

“He named an individual every day,” said Gregg Petersmeyer, a board member of the foundation and a former assistant to Bush. “Starting in November of 1989, right till he left office. And he called them ‘a daily point of light.'”

The students of Karen Lim-Smith’s Music Starz Studios are also young musicians who perform up to 180 concerts a year, specifically for patients in assisted care facilities.

Lim-Smith said her hope is that “these students would cherish and learn from their experiences through their adulthood, and continue this for the rest of their lives.”

Petersmeyer said Bush was a tremendous role model whose life was defined by service to his country.

“Right up until the last few days, he has been signing a letter to a different individual in America, thanking them, for something they’re doing‚” said Petersmeyer.

Lim-Smith said she hopes this sparks a passion for volunteering in others.

“I think it was his hope to inspire us to do more,” said Smith. “To do more than what we do everyday. I think it also teaches us that by being inspired, we can also inspire others. And that will be his legacy.”