Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma Sooners got their revenge after beating the Texas Longhorns Saturday 39-27 to take home the Big 12 Championship.

In what many dubbed the Red River Rematch, the Sooners played the Longhorns on unfamiliar grounds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The teams played about 30 minutes away from their usual location at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.