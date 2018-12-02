(CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU Horned Frogs are hopping into the bowl season after winning their last two regular season games against Baylor and Oklahoma State.

TCU will ride that momentum into the newly named Cheez-It Bowl when they play the Cal Golden Bears December 26 in Phoenix. It marks the 16th time in the last 18 years that TCU is playing in a bowl game.

The game will mark the first ever meeting between TCU and Cal. The schools are scheduled to play a home-and-home series against each other in 2020 and 2021.

The Cheez-It Bowl marks the 34th bowl appearance in TCU’s history. The Horned Frogs are 16-16-1 in bowl games all-time. TCU is 10-6 in bowl games during Gary Patterson’s tenure as the Horned Frogs head coach. Prior to Patterson being named head coach in 2000, TCU had only six bowl victories in their history.