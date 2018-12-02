FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94
(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A two-year-old girl fell three stories from an open window Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said the child was asleep when her parents stepped outside. The child woke up and then fell through the open window.

When she fell, she hit the lip of a garage door on the first floor of the Magnolia at Village Creek Apartments, which police said may have saved her life.

The child was transported to Cook Children’s hospital where she is in good condition.

