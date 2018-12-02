DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many North Texans paid their tribute to George H.W. Bush at the George W. Bush Presidential Center Sunday.

People carried flowers and left tributes to honor Bush at the library on the SMU campus.

The elder Bush passed away late Friday evening at the age of 94.

“I do terribly miss the fact that he’s no longer around to provide his wisdom,” said James Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick and his family reflected on the loss of the 41st president.

“I definitely mourn his passing, mourn the passing of his lovely bride, Barbara,” said Kirkpatrick. “She was an amazing lady, and he was an amazing gentleman.”

One North Texan said the former president taught her a lot.

“Oh, I think they can learn a lot,” said Joyce Woodworth. “I think it’s wonderful that he inspired people to do well, and to give back to the country. I think that legacy will live on for a long long time.”

Kirkpatrick said Bush’s ability to be civil and decent in his discourse was what resounded with him.

Another local citizen agreed.

“I think that’s what President Bush was good at,” said Teresa Copeland. “He was able to reach across the table and extend a hand for open conversation.”

“Full Coverage – President George H. W. Bush 1924 – 2018”

A painting created by his son, George W., was inside the center.

A memorial book filled with words of thanks for Bush’s life of service can also be found. It will eventually be given to the Bush family; however, people can still sign the book Monday and up until his funeral this week.