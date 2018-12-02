WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Five teenage students were injured Saturday night in Parker County when a car drove into their school bus, authorities said.
According to Texas DPS, a driver crossed lanes while heading in the opposite direction on Farm-to-Market Road 51 in Parker County when he crashed into the Bridgeport ISD bus.
Authorities said four 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The students are a part of their school’s girls basketball team and were returning home from a tournament in Granbury. A second bus carrying students was not involved in the crash.
“At this point we feel very blessed,” said superintendent Brandon Peavey. “It could have been much worse.”
The other driver’s injuries are also unknown; however, the female passenger of that vehicle suffered critical injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a local hospital.
The other car was in that lane because the bus was in his and he was trying to avoid a head on collision. The driver of the car was sober and is still in the ER