Things have been pointing up for the University of North Texas football team since Seth Littrell became head coach three years ago. To prove that, the Mean Green are headed west after accepting an invitation to play in a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

The Mean Green will play Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl December 15 in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Bowl appearance marks the eleventh bowl game in North Texas history.

The Mean Green have played in bowl games in each year of Seth Littrell’s tenure as head coach in Denton.

“We are excited to be playing in the New Mexico Bowl,” said UNT head coach Seth Littrell in a statement urging fans to attend the game. “Albuquerque is an easy travel destination for our fans and alumni, and I know this team is excited to play in front of a national audience on ESPN in the very first bowl game of the season. It will be a tremendous challenge but we are excited to get to work.”

UNT athletic director Wren Baker agreed.

“Coach Littrell, this coaching staff and these student-athletes have raised the level of expectations for this program,” said Baker. “Playing in our third consecutive bowl game is something everyone associated with this university should take pride in.”

The team wrapped up their second consecutive nine-win regular season under Littrell and people are taking notice of the success.

North Texas begins preparing for the New Mexico Bowl wondering if their head coach will still be with them. Littrell’s name has been linked to several head coaching vacancies in the last few weeks, with the most recent being the Kansas State job after Bill Snyder announced his retirement.

Utah State lost their head coach Matt Wells to Texas Tech, replacing the fired Kliff Kingsbury. The Aggies have named Frank Maile as their interim head coach

Regardless of who is coaching the two teams, the New Mexico Bowl will mark the eighth meeting between North Texas and Utah State. USU owns a 4-3 advantage in the series, with the last meeting coming in 2004, when the Mean Green defeated the Aggies 31-23.