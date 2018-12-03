SALINE COUNTY, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM) – One child is dead and more than 40 other people — mostly kids — injured after a bus crash on Interstate-30 in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the charter bus was carrying coaches, staff and players of a youth football team that played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend and were headed home.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30, just west of Benton, Arkansas. Troopers say the bus, traveling from North Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, left the roadway and overturned.

The children on the youth football team reportedly range in age from 9 to 12 years old.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.