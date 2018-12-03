SALINE COUNTY, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM) – One child is dead and more than 40 others — mostly kids — injured after a bus crash on Interstate-30 in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the charter bus was carrying coaches, staff and players of a youth football team that played in a championship game in North Texas over the weekend and were headed home.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30, just west of Benton, Arkansas. The injured were taken to hospitals in both Benton and Little Rock.

Troopers say the bus was traveling from North Texas to Memphis, Tennessee when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned several times.

The children on the football team reportedly range in age from 9 to 12 years old.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.