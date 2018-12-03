ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Texas public schools carry the name of George H.W. Bush, and one of them is in Addison. Students at the Dallas ISD school reflected Monday on the history the 41st president helped create.

The points of light for the elementary school are 700 strong.

“When he first ran, he didn’t make it. He became vice president for Ronald Reagan,” said student Phoenix Medrano.

The school built just seven years ago was covered with handwritten sympathy notes that were placed Monday by the students to honor the former president’s passing.

The students not only know his full name but also showcase the history of the man as soon as people enter the front doors of the school and the classrooms.

Students talked about the 41st president during class on Monday.

“At first he wanted to go to Yale, but he never did because the Japanese attacked. He joined the Navy… as a pilot during World War II,” said student Sydney Bogard.

“His motto was a kinder, gentler nation, like our school and city. We want the same,” said student Kalyn Villegas.

Each year, the fifth-graders get to go on a field trip to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station.

Principal Carol Crowling also shared with students her personal connection, including a letter she received from Bush.

“He was a good president I was sad to see go, but I admire the things he’s done to make our lives better,” said student Carter Davis.