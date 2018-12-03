Former President George H. W. Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The city of Houston is honoring George H.W. Bush with a tribute at City Hall where attendees are being asked to wear colorful socks, in a nod to one of the former president’s favorite fashion accessories.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting Monday evening’s event in front of City Hall featuring music and community leaders. Turner says those in attendance should “wear their own colorful socks.”

Bush often sported bright socks at public events, sometimes with loud and unusual patterns.

Bush died Friday at his Houston home at age 94. His body was transported back to Washington, D.C. on Monday morning in preparation for a state funeral later this week.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday that the elder Bush “will be carried to his final rest” wearing gray socks saluting the Armed Forces. He says the socks pay tribute to Bush’s “lifetime of service,” which started when he was an 18-year-old Naval aviator during World War II.

