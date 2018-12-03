DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have connected a 15-year-old, who’s accused in a string of sexual assaults through the city, to the capital murder of a woman at an apartment.

Last week, police arrested the teenager in connection to three sexual assaults that occurred within the last few months at Dallas apartments. In those cases, police say he forced his way into the apartments and sexually assaulted the residents.

Two sexual assaults happened a week apart in September in Far North Dallas. The latest occurred on October 30 at the Wildflower Apartments in Dallas. The teenager was also wanted in connection to two sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana earlier this year.

When the 15-year-old was arrested, police were also investigating if there was a connection between the teenager and the capital murder of Maria Ezquerro at an apartment near the Galleria. On Monday, police received that confirmation.

Police say the teenager’s identity will not be released since he is a juvenile.