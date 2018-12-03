FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Filed Under:capital murder, dallas police, Juvenile, Louisiana, sexual assault, Teenage Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have connected a 15-year-old, who’s accused in a string of sexual assaults through the city, to the capital murder of a woman at an apartment.

Last week, police arrested the teenager in connection to three sexual assaults that occurred within the last few months at Dallas apartments. In those cases, police say he forced his way into the apartments and sexually assaulted the residents.

dallas2 Police: 15 Year Old Accused Of Sexual Assaults Is Also Connected To Murder Of Dallas Woman

Sketch of a suspect in a string of sexual assaults in Dallas. (Dallas PD)

Two sexual assaults happened a week apart in September in Far North Dallas. The latest occurred on October 30 at the Wildflower Apartments in Dallas. The teenager was also wanted in connection to two sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana earlier this year.

When the 15-year-old was arrested, police were also investigating if there was a connection between the teenager and the capital murder of Maria Ezquerro at an apartment near the Galleria. On Monday, police received that confirmation.

Police say the teenager’s identity will not be released since he is a juvenile.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s