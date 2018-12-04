(DFW AIRPORT) – Business travelers at DFW Airport in North Texas now have a free co-working space in Terminal C.

VARIDESK, a Dallas-based company known for making sit-stand desks, introduced the space so business travelers can work quickly and efficiently while waiting for their next flight.

The company said this is the first free co-working space in a U.S. airport.

“The business traveler is often left out of the office workspace equation,” said Sean Scogin, chief marketing officer at VARIDESK. “Our new co-working space at DFW Airport is a great way to make the most of their time at the airport and also gives us a way to showcase our brand by letting customers touch, feel and experience our active workspaces.”

VARIDESK is looking at adding additional co-working spaces in other airports across the country.

The space was installed in 24 hours and features VARIDESK groupings of standing desk workstations, casual meeting tables, 75 power hubs for charging and free WiFi.