LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Santa, and some lucky Lewisville firefighters, will hit the road again this holiday season to spread holiday cheer throughout the city.

Beginning on Tuesday, December 4, weather permitting, Santa and his firefighter helpers will drive through Lewisville neighborhoods from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. handing out candy and greeting families.

The goal is to visit every neighborhood and apartment complex in the city.

The Lewisville Fire Department explained, “Santa and his elves do their very best to visit all the little boys and girls, but sometimes Christmas emergencies takes him ‘back to the shop.’ Christmas emergencies come in all sizes but Santa wants to spread as much holiday cheer as possible so he and the elves will be back at it as soon as they can. If you don’t see his face on the tracker that means there is a Christmas emergency.”

Residents can track Santa online here.