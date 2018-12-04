FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Austin Tice (graphic courtesy: CBS News)

BEIRUT (AP) — The parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, say they are hopeful the Trump administration will work on releasing their son, in the same way it did with Americans held in North Korea.

Marc and Debra Tice told reporters in Beirut that they have met U.S. officials from the president on down over the past months and “they have each made a commitment to us that they’re determined to bring Austin home safely.”

Austin Tice, of Houston, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria’s civil war.

A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

