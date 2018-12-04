Arlington, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rock legend Paul McCartney has added a stop at Arlington’s Globe Life Park to the upcoming U.S. leg of his new Freshen Up tour.

He’s set to perform Friday, June 14, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The Freshen Up tour is Paul’s first outing following the release of his #1 charting album, Egypt Station, released September 7th on Capitol Records to stellar reviews: Rolling Stone raved, “Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he’s the only genius who can do this… And, oh yeah — in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth,” while Entertainment Weekly described the album as “the still-vital life force of a superstar who has been there and everywhere and is glad just to be here now.”

Concert promoter LiveNation said in a news release, “The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a show: Nearly three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives. Paul and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and all points between: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, and even one performance broadcast live into Space! Featuring Paul’s band of the last 15+ years – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) –and constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing.”

“We are ecstatic to host Sir Paul McCartney at Globe Life Park in Arlington as part of his Freshen Up Tour“ said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers SVP of Operations and Events. “This will be a historic event that fans will remember for years to come as the venue approaches its final season as a Major League Baseball park”

American Express® Card Members in Arlington can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. through Wednesday, December 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

For further information, click here.

PAUL McCARTNEY

FRESHEN UP Tour U.S. 2019

May 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

May 27 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 30 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

June 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

June 3 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 6 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

June 8 – Green Bay WI – Lambeau Field

June 11 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

June 14 – Arlington TX – Globe Life Park

June 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena