GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children were killed when their car was stuck by a pickup truck in Erath County.

The multiple vehicle crash on US 281 North of Morgan Mill at County Road 466 happened on December 3.

The little girls were five and 9 months old. They died at the scene.

Their mother, Carrie Sackett, 33, survived and was transported by air ambulance in critical but stable condition to Harris Hospital Ft. Worth.

Texas Highway Patrol said the 2017 GMC Acadia SUV driven by Sackett was traveling North on US 281 and stopped to make a left turn onto County Road 466. A 2018 Dodge pickup was also traveling north on US 281 following the Acadia.

The driver of the Dodge, Alyssa Litwin, 33, of Stephenville did not notice the Acadia slowing down to turn and struck the Acadia in the rear, sending the Acadia into the south bound lane. A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Braylen Fain, 17 of Ropesville, was traveling south on US 281 approaching County Road 466 and struck the Acadia on the right passenger side with the front of the Chevrolet Truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet Truck was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville for treatment. The driver of the Dodge was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.