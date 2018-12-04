FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Filed Under:Fort Worth Police, Red Kettle, salvation army, walmart

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said someone stole a Salvation Army red kettle Tuesday.

It happened outside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard.

Police said the suspect grabbed the kettle, then ran into the store and out another exit.

“We really rely on these funds to help us support those in need in the community, especially the Christmas season when we’re helping hundreds and thousands of families throughout the metropolitan area,” said Lt. Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army.

It’s not clear how much money was in the kettle when it was stolen.

screen shot 2018 12 04 at 6 56 16 pm Red Kettle Stolen Outside Fort Worth Store

red kettle stolen outside Walmart in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s