FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said someone stole a Salvation Army red kettle Tuesday.

It happened outside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard.

Police said the suspect grabbed the kettle, then ran into the store and out another exit.

“We really rely on these funds to help us support those in need in the community, especially the Christmas season when we’re helping hundreds and thousands of families throughout the metropolitan area,” said Lt. Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army.

It’s not clear how much money was in the kettle when it was stolen.