Brandon Gentry allegedly donned this skull mask and stole thousands in jewelry from a local pawn shop. (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who robbed a pawn shop armed with a hammer while wearing a skull mask.

A tip from social media lead to Brandon Gentry’s arrest for the September 22 robbery in the 6000 block of Hulen Mall.

Police said Gentry broke several display cases and stole $3,800 worth of jewelry.

He then fled on foot.

#HeadsUp This suspect entered a #PawnShop wearing a skull mask (pictured) and with a hammer in hand, smashed the display cases, & left with items valued over $3,800. Please call 817-392-4714 if you know who he is. pic.twitter.com/UeIyJEEY73 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 27, 2018