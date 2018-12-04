FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Brandon Gentry allegedly donned this skull mask and stole thousands in jewelry from a local pawn shop. (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who robbed a pawn shop armed with a hammer while wearing a skull mask.

A tip from social media lead to Brandon Gentry’s arrest for the September 22 robbery in the 6000 block of Hulen Mall.

Police said Gentry broke several display cases and stole $3,800 worth of jewelry.

He then fled on foot.

