CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas parent said his son was falsely accused of doing drugs at school and now, even though there’s no proof, he’s being punished for it.

“I just want parents to know this could be your kid,” Jake Drew said.

Tuesday Drew spent another morning outside Shepton High School in Plano protesting what is happening to his son.

His son, Nathan, said about a month ago, the assistant principal at Hebron High School in Carrollton told him someone reported they’d seen him smoking THC before class in the parking lot.

“It’s just depressing,” Nathan said. “No matter how many times I told them I wasn’t, they just didn’t care and quite frankly it was frightening.”

“First of all, Nathan has never even been in detention,” Drew said. “He’s an A,B student and an athlete.”

Drew said his son received a three-day suspension and 30 days in alternative school as punishment.

He said Nathan took four drug tests that the family paid for following the incident including a hair follicle test done at a drug testing lab. They said all the tests came back negative, a point Lewisville ISD didn’t respond to when it sent CBS 11 a statement that says:

Although federal law prohibits us from releasing specific information about this situation, a thorough investigation was conducted, which included statements from several students, and the district stands by the disciplinary consequences applied to all the students involved.

The district believes in giving every student a fair opportunity to appeal DAEP consequences. LISD has a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) appeal process for any enrolled student. Such an appeal process is not mandated by the Constitution and thus not subject to constitutional due process. The district heard two appeals regarding disciplinary consequences and the campus’s decision was upheld in both. The student in question was subsequently withdrawn from the district. It is not the district’s practice to hear disciplinary appeals from students/families no longer enrolled in LISD.

“After it came back against him that they would not remove the punishment, that’s when we decided as a family that we should move him to Plano,” Drew said.

Drew said Plano ISD is honoring the outstanding punishment and Nathan is in alternative school.

“It makes me sad for all the kids, including myself, who are going through this and have really no form of recourse,” Nathan said.

The Drews created a petition asking Nathan’s punishment be reversed.

It’s received almost 2,000 signatures as of Tuesday night.

They’re now considering taking legal action and said they’ll be protesting until Nathan is released from alternative school.