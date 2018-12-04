NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More U.S. beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a unit of Brazil’s JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef that was shipped across the country. JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October.

Health officials say their investigation identified additional products with the USDA inspection number “EST. 267.” The products were packaged between late July and September, with the vast majority of the meat products shipped to Kroger stores.

The USDA says any products still in people’s freezers should be thrown away. It says 246 illnesses have been reported.

The most common symptoms of salmonella poisoning are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

The USDA says salmonella is prevalent in raw poultry and meat and is reminding people of to properly cook and handle meat. It says cooking kills salmonella.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)