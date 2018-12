FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas elementary school students honored the late 41st president’s sense of humor with crazy socks!

Former President George H.W. Bush was known for his love of bright and colorful socks, so students from Ashley Elementary School in Frisco paid tribute by busting out their own crazy socks.

The former president will be buried in socks that pay tribute to his military service. They display military jets flying in formation and naval aviator wings.