FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A clerk shot and injured a suspect who was attempting to rob a convenience store in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 a.m. at the Cowboy Store on Handley Drive near easy Loop 820 when the suspect tried to rob the store.

Police say the robbery suspect and the store clerk exchanged gunshots.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later found by officers with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported a hospital to treatment.

The store clerk was not injured in the shooting.