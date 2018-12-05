FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Filed Under:caribbean, Cruise Ship, cruise terminal, cruises, cruising, Galveston, Gulf of Mexico, Royal Caribbean, Texas
Liberty of the Seas is a Royal Caribbean ship that cruises out of Galveston, Texas (courtesy: Mark Schnyder)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. plan to develop an $85 million terminal — the third for the cruise-popular city on the Gulf of Mexico.

Port Director Rodger Rees and Royal Caribbean CEO Russel Benford on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding.

Royal Caribbean will pay for the new cruise terminal, at Pier 10, with the site expected to open by the fall of 2021.

A port statement says the initial lease is expected to be for 20 years, plus four 10-year options.

Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships also serve Galveston, which has terminals at Pier 25 and Pier 27.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s