DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man, who police say was waving a machete and acting erratically, has died after being tased by Dallas officers.

Officers responded to the call about the man at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on Bissonet Avenue near Dart Avenue in east Oak Cliff.

Police say officers confronted the man, but he refused to follow police instructions.

The man was tased multiple times and then became unresponsive.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.