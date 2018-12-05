FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:counterfeit bills, counterfeit currency, fake $100 bills, Navarro County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Elmer Tanner

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said his department is investigating a report of counterfeit currency being circulated locally.

The currency may have similar markings on them as images below.

navarro county fake 100 bill Navarro County Sheriffs Department Investigating Reported Circulation Of Counterfeit Bills

fake $100 bill (Navarro County Sheriff’s Dept.)

The Sheriff’s Department did not say where the reported fake bills have been passed.

Sheriff Tanner said in a statement, “Be aware and do not become a victim of accepting this counterfeit currency. Always report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s