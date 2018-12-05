CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said his department is investigating a report of counterfeit currency being circulated locally.

The currency may have similar markings on them as images below.

The Sheriff’s Department did not say where the reported fake bills have been passed.

Sheriff Tanner said in a statement, “Be aware and do not become a victim of accepting this counterfeit currency. Always report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.”