By Ken Molestina
COLLEGE STATION, Texas  (CBSDFW.COM)–  Hundreds gathered on the Texas A&M campus on Wednesday to see the presidential tribute fly over.

The plane carrying President George H.W. Bush’s casket took the call name “Special Air Mission 41.”

screen shot 2018 12 05 at 10 25 58 pm Plane Carrying George H.W. Bushs Casket Flies Over Texas A&M, His Final Resting Place

Special Air Mission 41 over College Station, Texas (CBS 11)

The 747 flew 2,000 feet above the site of Thursday’s internment at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M.

It passed over the heads of scores of spectators who snapped photos and videos of a moment many described as a once in a lifetime event.

Scott Dobrovolny was one of the many who came out. He was with his young daughter and was overcome with emotion at seeing the plane fly over head.

“It’s just a feeling that you don’t get,” he said. “This will happen once in a lifetime… a beloved president. A very good man and you will never see another one like him.”

The plane made a full circle above before redirecting towards Houston with the sun setting behind it.

It is expected the President’s casket will arrive at College Station on Thursday via train from Houston at about 3:30 pm.

The burial service will be private for family members only.

