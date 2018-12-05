UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – A 40-year-old man is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was robbed just after midnight.

It happened in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. Officers found the man in his home before paramedics took him to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. He’s currently in critical but stable condition.

Police said the armed suspects stole the man’s wallet.

Detectives continue to develop leads in this case, but have yet to arrest anyone.