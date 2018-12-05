DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

Brianna Pizarro was last seen December 5, 2018 at about 10:50 a.m., walking in the 1000 block of Morocco Avenue.

Police describe Pizarro as a Latin female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pizarro was wearing a black top, black sweat pants and a black cap.

Police said she may be a danger to herself.

If anyone has any information about the location of Pizarro, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.