DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise visit to the Dallas Police Headquarters on Wednesday and celebrated the holiday spirit.

The Hall of Fame center met with officers at the headquarters while he was in town, police say.

Shaq gave out gift cards to the officers, signed autographs and took pictures with them.

Thank you, @SHAQ for stopping by Dallas Police Department Headquarters and spreading holiday cheer! pic.twitter.com/ekhzb2ep92 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 5, 2018

“Thank you Shaq for spreading and sharing the holiday cheer,” the department said.