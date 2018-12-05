INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 06: The offices of USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee are seen on November 6, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The committee announced its intention to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the national governing body in continuing fallout from the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an effort to ensure its survival.

The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to forestall its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.

