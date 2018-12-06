ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Anna are searching for a suspect who shot a man near a housing development early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the shooting call at around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Chapel Hill Drive and Cedar Canyon Drive in the Avery Pointe subdivision, which is still in development.

When officers arrived, they found the victim that had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in McKinney in unknown condition.

Police say they are searching for the shooting suspect who fled the scene. They do believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.