FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
by Erin Jones | CBS 11
Filed Under:Dallas ISD, Edna Rowe Elementary School, monkey, racist comment, staff member

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas mom is pushing for a Dallas ISD staff member to be fired.

Brittany Miner said the Edna Rowe Elementary School employee first called her son a monkey then associated the term with his appearance three weeks ago.

A DISD spokesperson said that staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“He was jumping around, playing, 5-year-old kid behavior,” Miner said. “As she approached us and got closer she was like ‘oh he’s running around, he’s like a little monkey’.”

racist school comment 2 Dallas Parent Wants School Employee Fired Over Monkey Comment

Brittany Miner and her son (CBS 11)

Miner said she told the staff member it’s not okay to call him a monkey.

“She then proceeded to say ‘Oh look at his little face,” Miner said.

Miner said she was willing to give the employee the benefit of the doubt after the first comment, but believes commenting on her son’s appearance afterwards was racist.

“That lets me know that she doesn’t have any regard to what she was saying to people of color,” Miner said.

She now wants to see the staffer fired.

She’s asked an attorney to help her.

“We want to make sure that an employee like that is not around children of color or children in general,” attorney Justin Moore said.

Moore said if the employee is not fired they’re going to explore a civil rights lawsuit.

CBS 11 asked DISD what the staffer had to say about the allegations against her.

The district said it could not comment. The employee could not be found for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s